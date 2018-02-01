Ann Buckley, Clounts, Rathmore

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at O’Keeffe’s Funeral Home, Rathmore on Thursday from 6 to 7.30pm followed by removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmore. Requiem mass on Friday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

