Ann Brennan, Behihane, Castlecove.

Reposing at her home on Monday evening from 4pm – 8pm.  Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday (April, 24th) at 12.30pm in The Church of The Most Precious Blood, Castlecove.  Burial afterwards in Coad Cemetery.

