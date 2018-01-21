Ann (Annie) Foran (née Brassil), Pulleen, Tarbert .

Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Main St., Ballylongford on Monday evening (Jan. 22nd), from 6pm -8pm.  Arriving at St. Mary’s Church Tarbert on Tuesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Lislaughtin Abbey, Ballylongford.

