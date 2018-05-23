Animals used as ‘props’

Tourists in Killarney are using baby deer as props in photographs, with devastating results for the fawn. Maurice Enright from Sera Huskey and Animal Rescue tells us about the incident and he says people equally abuse seals
Post mortem taking place on man stabbed to death in Cahersiveen
A post mortem is taking place on the man stabbed to death in Cahersiveen this morning. Robert Elston, who was originally from Lisselton, died following...
Killorglin man refused bail for alleged theft of property worth over €3,000
A Killorglin man has been refused bail for the alleged theft of property worth over €3,000. Michael O’Brien of 22 An Bainseach, Killorglin, is facing...
Man stabbed to death in Cahersiveen named
The man stabbed to death in Cahersiveen this morning has been named locally. Robert Elston, who was originally from Lisselton, died following the incident which...
The Canal Swans
A sad story this afternoon about an ongoing situation involving the swans on the Canal here in Tralee. Recently Charlie the swan died leaving...
Cooking with Mark
On this month's Cooking with Mark feature, Chef Mark Doe talks about summer foods and barbequing.
Kerry Football Fans
A recent survey carried out by Lottoland shows Kerry Football supporters are among the most hated in Ireland. To tell us more about the...