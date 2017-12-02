Angela Weir nee McElligott, Kilflynn Village and Lixnaw Village

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Sunday from 6 to 7.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Kilflynn. Requiem mass on Monday at 12 noon burial afterwards to Kilflynn New Cemetery.

