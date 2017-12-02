Angela Weir nee McElligott, Kilflynn Village and Lixnaw Village

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Sunday from 6 to 7.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Kilflynn. Requiem mass on Monday at 12 noon burial afterwards to Kilflynn New Cemetery.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest News
Laune Rangers Appoint Timmy Fleming As Senior Team Manager
Laune Rangers have announced Timmy Fleming as manager of their Senior football team. He takes over from Joe Hayes. The club has released the...
Date Change For Garvey’s Tralee Warriors National Cup Tie
The National Cup quarter final between Garvey's Tralee Warriors and UCC Demons has been refixed from Friday December 8th to Wednesday the 13th. The...
26-year-old woman dead following Glenflesk collision
A 26-year-old woman has died after being hit by a car in Glenflesk. It happened on the N22 at 7.15 last evening; the driver of...
Margaret Ann (Marjorie) O’Donnell, (née O’Keeffe), Ballymacagogue, The Spa, Fenit, Tralee.
Reposing at Hogan's Funeral Home, North Circular Road, Tralee Sunday, (Dec.3rd) from 5pm - 7pm, followed by removal to The Church of The Purification,...
Saturday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
SENIOR MENS DIV 1: St Marys 66 KCYMS 72 SENIOR WOMENS DIV 2: Tralee Tigers BC 43 Cahersiveen 55 Lee Strand Juveniles U14 DIV 3A GIRLS: St...
Latest Sports
Laune Rangers Appoint Timmy Fleming As Senior Team Manager
Laune Rangers have announced Timmy Fleming as manager of their Senior football team. He takes over from Joe Hayes. The club has released the...
Date Change For Garvey’s Tralee Warriors National Cup Tie
The National Cup quarter final between Garvey's Tralee Warriors and UCC Demons has been refixed from Friday December 8th to Wednesday the 13th. The...
Saturday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
SENIOR MENS DIV 1: St Marys 66 KCYMS 72 SENIOR WOMENS DIV 2: Tralee Tigers BC 43 Cahersiveen 55 Lee Strand Juveniles U14 DIV 3A GIRLS: St...