Angela Quinlan nee McNamara, Coolnaleen, Listowel

reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Tuesday evening from 5.30 to 8pm followed by removal to her home. Requiem mass in St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Wednesday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. John Paul the 2nd Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Transplant Unit, Mater Hospital. House Private on Wednesday morning please.