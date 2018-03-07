Angela O Shea nee Moriarty, Dreenagh, Glencar

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin on Thursday from 4.30 to 7.30pm followed by removal to St. Stephen’s Church, Glencar. Requiem mass on Friday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Incharue Cemetery, Glencar. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Killorglin Day Care Centre.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR