Reposing at Brennan’s Funeral Home, Glenbeigh on Tuesday from 5pm to 7pm – removal at 7pm to St. James Church, Glenbeigh. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballinakilla Cemetery. Family flowers only donations if desired to Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.
Angela Foley, née O’ Leary, Keelnabrack, Glenbeigh, & formerly of Cashel, Co. Tipperary
2017 Sporting Highlights-Part 1
As the year comes to a close we’ve asked a number of our regular contributors to select their main moments from these 12 months Padraig...
1.9 million paid to consultants engaged on projects by Kerry County Council in 2016
1,951,564 was paid to consultants engaged on projects by Kerry County Council last year. Details of sums paid to consultants in 2014, 2015 and 2016...
Kingdom Cup Coursing Preview
The annual Kingdom Cup starts on December 26th. Previewing is James O Connor This is the 100th year of the event. Ciaran O Brien has been...
Kerry school praised for raising over €6,000 for Concern
A Kerry school has been praised for raising over €6,000 for Concern Worldwide. Tarbert Comprehensive School raised €6,300 from Church gate collections and fundraising initiatives. Joanne...
14s Premier Win For The Park
In the Quills Woollen Mills 14 Premier game played today The Park defeated Tralee Dynamos 4-1. For Park, who are now only 2 points off...