Angela Foley, née O’ Leary, Keelnabrack, Glenbeigh, & formerly of Cashel, Co. Tipperary

Reposing at Brennan’s Funeral Home, Glenbeigh on Tuesday from 5pm to 7pm – removal at 7pm to St. James Church, Glenbeigh. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballinakilla Cemetery. Family flowers only donations if desired to Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.

