Angela Corkery, née Quirke, Farranmanagh, Milltown

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Castlemaine tomorrow Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7:15pm. Followed by removal to The Sacred Heart Church, Milltown. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations is desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR