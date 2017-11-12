Andrew Moriarty, Cappanacush, Greenane, Templenoe & 6 Árd Bhearna, Gortamullen, Kenmare.

Reposing at Finnegan’s Funeral Home, Kenmare tomorrow (Monday) from 5pm, followed by removal at 7pm to Templenoe Church. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in New Templenoe Cemetery.
Latest News
Julia Patricia (Patsy) Cronin, Bridge Rd., Listowel.
Reposing at O'Carroll's Funeral Home, Listowel tomorrow (Monday) from 5pm - 7pm, followed by removal at 7pm to St. Mary's Church, Listowel. Requiem Mass...
67-year-old woman loses life in fatal Duagh crash
Gardaí in Listowel are appealing for witness following a fatal traffic collision. At approximately 12.30pm yesterday Gardaí attended the scene of a two-car collision...
Killorglin Win But Tralee Lose
Garvey's Tralee Warriors have been beaten 88-59 in the Men’s Super League by Griffith College Swords Thunder. Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin defeated Portlaoise Panthers 73-43 in...
Sunday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
Lee Strand Juveniles U12 DIV 1B GIRLS: St Marys B 14 Tralee Imperials 20 ACADEMY DIV 1 GIRLS: Glenbeigh Falcons 30 Tralee Imperials A 2 U18 DIV...
Elizabeth O’Connor (née Sheehy), Islandganniv, Greenville, Listowel.
Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (Nov.13th), at 11.30am in St. Mary's Church, Listowel. Burial afterwards in The Old Cemetery, Knockanure. House strictly...
Latest Sports
Killorglin Win But Tralee Lose
Garvey's Tralee Warriors have been beaten 88-59 in the Men’s Super League by Griffith College Swords Thunder. Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin defeated Portlaoise Panthers 73-43 in...
Sunday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
Lee Strand Juveniles U12 DIV 1B GIRLS: St Marys B 14 Tralee Imperials 20 ACADEMY DIV 1 GIRLS: Glenbeigh Falcons 30 Tralee Imperials A 2 U18 DIV...
Morning Sports Update
It's advantage Australia after the first of two International Rules tests against Ireland. The hosts will take a 10-point lead into the second game...