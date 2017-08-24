Funeral arriving to St. Stephen and St. John’s Church, Castleisland on Friday evening at 7pm. Funeral mass will take place on Saturday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery, Cordal, Castleisland.
Latest News
Andrew Barrett, Tonbwee, Castleisland and formerly of Ballinahalla, Cordal, Castleisland
Funeral arriving to St. Stephen and St. John's Church, Castleisland on Friday evening at 7pm. Funeral mass will take place on Saturday at 11...
Aidan Mason, Ballyeigh, Ballybunion and formerly of Moybella, Lisselton
reposing at Lynch's Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Friday from 5 to 8pm. Requiem mass in St. John's Church, Ballybunion on Saturday at 11 O...
A Kerryman in the Capital – August 24th, 2017
Aidan Savage from Ballymac has lived in Dublin for almost a decade. He tells Jerry what it’s like to live in Dublin with the...
Mary Teresa O Sullivan, Kinnard West, Ballinskelligs and 4 Harbour View, Portmagee
reposing at Fitzpatrick's Funeral Home, Caherciveen on Friday from 5 to 8pm. Requiem mass in St. Michael's Church, Dungegan, Ballinskelligs on Saturday at 11...
Maurice Bric – August 23rd, 2017
Joe McGill was joined by Professor of History at UCD and the Director of the Daniel O'Connell Summer School, Caherciveen native Maurice Bric. Among...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
SOCCER Zlatan Ibrahimovic has re-signed for Manchester United. The Swedish striker was a free agent after his United contract wasn't renewed at the end...
Killarney Races Day 2 Preview
It's Day 2 of The Killarney August Festival. The feature today is The Laurels Pub & Restaurant Kingdom Gold Cup Handicap (5.30). Looking ahead is Dave...
Lunchtime Sports Update
GAA Match details have been confirmed for Kerry's Bord Gais Energy All Ireland Under-21 ''B'' hurling final. The Kingdom will take on Wicklow at 1pm in...