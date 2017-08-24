Andrew Barrett, Tonbwee, Castleisland and formerly of Ballinahalla, Cordal, Castleisland

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Funeral arriving to St. Stephen and St. John’s Church, Castleisland on Friday evening at 7pm. Funeral mass will take place on Saturday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery, Cordal, Castleisland.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR