American lost €20,000 with closure of Tralee based holiday company

An American man says he’s lost €20,000 after a Tralee based holiday company closed.

Premier Irish Golf Tours Limited, trading as Premier World Travel and Premier Irish Golf Tours, has ceased trading.

The Commission for Aviation Regulation has confirmed it was previously licenced by them to sell holiday packages, but the licence lapsed at the end of April.





Premier Irish Golf Tours Limited, trading as Premier World Travel and Premier Irish Golf Tours was licensed by the Commission for Aviation Regulation to sell holidays and golf tours in Ireland.

The Commission operates a consumer protection scheme, which will cover people whose trip was due to start in Ireland, but not for people outside of the country coming in.

American Kevin Florenz from Texas had booked a 10-day golfing trip in Northern Ireland and Dublin with Premier Irish Golf Tours Limited, which was run by Tralee man David McMahon and had a registered address at Castle Demesne, Ivy Terrace, Tralee.

He got an email on the 7th of July saying the company, which he had paid close to €20,000 to, was closing.

Company director David McMahon has been uncontactable to customers and Radio Kerry.

Mr Florenz is one of many people affected; he’s unsure if he’ll be refunded as he’s not covered by the Commission for Aviation Regulation’s consumer protection scheme.

The Commission for Aviation Regulation can be contacted about claims by emailing [email protected] , on by phone on 01 6611 700.