Birder Ed Carty joined Jerry from near Slea Head from where the American red-eyed vireo has been seen – only the fifth ever recorded sighting in Kerry.
Tender issued for Macroom Bypass
A major step in the development of the Macroom Bypass has been signalled as the contract for the N22 road development scheme has gone...
21 probationer Gardaí assigned to Kerry in recent years
Twenty-one probationer Gardaí have been assigned to Kerry in recent years. Since the reopening of the Garda College in September 2014, close to 1,400 recruits...
Head of IDA says European Commission out of line suing Ireland over Apple
The Head of the IDA said the European Commission has acted in an unwarranted way towards Ireland and is contradicting itself on tax. Abbeydorney native...
Diesel Drivers and the Budget: The Green Party’s View – October 5th, 2017
The Green Party believes the cost of diesel and petrol should be equalised in next week’s budget. However, the Irish Petrol Retailers’ Association does...
American Bird Rarely Seen in Ireland Spotted Here – October 5th, 2017
The Death of Liam Cosgrave – October 5th, 2017
The Taoiseach from 1973 – 77 died yesterday at the age of 97. Former Taoiseach John Bruton, former Minister Jimmy Deenihan and historian Ryle...