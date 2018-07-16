Ambulance response times deteriorate in the South West

Ambulance response times in the South West region have slowed down in the first 4 months of this year.

Figures obtained by Social Democrat TD Catherine Murphy show that the percentage of response times that were less than 19 minutes was 64% in the South West region from January to April, compared to 68% during 2017.

The HSE’s own target time for responding to 999 calls is less than 19 minutes.





The poorest response time nationally was recorded in the West at 50%, and the highest in the East at 76%.