Man pleads guilty to Killarney crystal meth charge
A 32-year-old man has pleaded guilty to possession of crystal meth in a Killarney car park. Davin Foley of 39 An Bainseach, Killorglin entered the...
Man pleads not guilty to 38 charges of indecently assaulting boy in Kerry
A man who alleges he was indecently assaulted as a child by a man in Kerry said he felt guilty and ashamed that he...
Tralee is Ireland’s Most Enterprising Town
Tralee is Ireland's most enterprising town. The county town scooped the national award at a ceremony last evening. Bank of Ireland's National Enterprising Town Awards aims...
Alzheimer’s
Vanessa Bradbury talks to Deirdre about a new media campaign to help people better understand Dementia. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Alzheimers1.mp3
Can’t Sleep
With the majority of Kerry not being able to sleep at night, what simple solutions might be able to help? Deirdre spoke to Anne O'Donnell...
The Global Village – November 14th, 2017
Lots of new and recent releases including a track from a spectacular new album from Ireland. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_11_13_gv.mp3