Alsatian Collie cross dog is missing from the Callinafercy Kilderry Milltown area

A recently Clipped Alsatian Collie cross dog is missing from the Callinafercy Kilderry Milltown area since last Saturday afternoon. Dog is 11 years old, micro chipped and is dark brown in colour. Any information phone 087 7996936

