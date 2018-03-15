Almost €660,000 in parking fees collected at UHK in 2017

University Hospital Kerry collected almost €660 thousand euro in parking fees last year.

The South/South West Hospital Group confirmed income from the car-park totalled €659,806 (net of VAT) in 2017.

This income is invested back into services at the hospital including covering the cost of security, CCTV and the general upkeep of the carpark.

The figures reveal a significant drop in income from the car-park when compared to the previous year.

In 2016 €782,924 in fees were collected – €123,118 more than what was collected last year.