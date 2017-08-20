Almost €600,000 allocated to Kerry’s Local Enterprise Office this year

Almost €600,000 has been allocated to Kerry’s Local Enterprise Office for this year.

The Government provides capital funding for LEOs for direct financial supports to the micro-enterprise sector, for training and mentoring clients, as well as funding for the Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur competition.

This year, the Department of Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation has allocated over €598,000 to the Kerry LEO, and as of the 30th of June €102,000 of that has been spent.

Last year the Kerry LEO’s capital expenditure amounted to €594,000, and €564,000 in 2015.

The details were revealed by Minister for Enterprise and Innovation, Frances Fitzgerald who was responding to a Dáil question from Limerick Fianna Fáil TD Niall Collins.