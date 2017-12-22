Almost €170,000 in sports capital grants for Kerry

Almost €170,000 in sports capital grants have been approved for three Kerry projects.

The Kerry District Soccer League will get €76,000 towards an astro turf pitch at Mounthawk Park, Tralee and Kerry County Board will receive €61,000 towards a high-tech gym at the Kerry GAA Centre of Excellence at Currans.

€31,000 has been earmarked for a new wooden court for Tralee Warriors Basketball Club at Tralee Sports and Leisure Complex.

The funding was allocated Junior Minister Brendan Griffin who said it is in addition to €1.86 million in sports capital grants already given to Kerry in 2017.