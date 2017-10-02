Almost 960 houses sold in Kerry in first nine months of 2017

The number of houses sold in Kerry in the first nine months of the year is up over eight per cent compared to the same period in 2016.

That’s according to the latest report by property website My Home.ie

From January to August of this year over 32,200 residential properties were sold across the country, which is an increase of eight per cent when compared to the previous year.

Over that time period 957 houses were sold in Kerry up from 885 in 2016.

The average asking price for a three-bed semi-detached house in the third quarter is €144,000; a quarterly increase of almost three per cent.

The average price tag for four-bed-semi-detached is €170,000; up 14 per cent.

However, the asking price for two-bed apartments in the county dropped 11 per cent in the quarter to €104,500.