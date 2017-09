948 applications were made to the Department of Agriculture from Kerry under the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme Two (TAMS2).

Nationally, 13,533 applications were made, just over 9,400 were approved and almost 1,800 payment claims have been lodged.

1,148 applications have been approved for payment to date.

The figures were released by Agriculture Minister Michael Creed following a parliamentary question by Donegal Fianna Fail TD Charlie McConalogue.