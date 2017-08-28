Almost 9,000 people in Kerry have no formal education past the age of 15

Almost 9,000 people living in Kerry have no formal education past the age of 15.

That’s according to the latest Census figures which also reveal that almost 6,000 people in Kerry (5,986) ceased their education BEFORE the age of 15.

Census figures reveal over 5 thousand (5,865) males in Kerry had no formal education past the age of 15.

Meanwhile almost 4,000 females (3,968) ceased their education by the age of 15.

It was found over 7 thousand 600 (7,624) people in the county had ceased their education by the age of 16.

The Census also revealed that over 21 thousand (21,236) people in Kerry continued on in their education to age of 21 or over.

Women made up the higher proportion of this category; almost 12,000 were females (11,756) and over 9,000 were male (9,480).

The Census also found almost 12,000 (11,849) people in Kerry over the age of 15 are still at school or in college.