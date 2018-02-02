Almost 88% of University Hospital Kerry image review completed

Almost 88% of the review of images at University Hospital Kerry is now complete.

Just over 40,490 have been read from a today of 46,235.

The number of actual patients whose imaging has been reviewed is just over 24,049.

The South / South West Hospital Group confirmed there are no further additional cases of missed or delayed diagnoses.

The total number identified to date is ten.

A full audit is taking place of scans read by a former consultant radiologist from March 2016 to last July; it began following three cases of delayed diagnoses coming forward in late July.

The number of patients who have been recalled for repeat imaging to date is 204 and this week, no additional patients have required further investigation.

A HSE helpline to assist with queries is also remaining open for the foreseeable future.