Almost 800 more people join Kerry’s Live Register

Almost 800 people in Kerry joined the Live Register last month.

That’s according to the latest data from the Central Statistics Office.

November saw 8,853 people sign on the Live Register in Kerry.

That’s an almost 10% increase on the previous month but represents a drop of almost 13% compared to November 2016.

The seven social welfare offices in Kerry all record monthly increases.

The largest jump (+352) was in Killarney to 1,428, followed by Dingle (+125) to 548 and Kenmare (+96) to 320.

Tralee (+70) increases to 3,893, Killorglin (+77) now stands at 665, Caherciveen (+45) at 381 and Listowel (+12) is at 1,618.