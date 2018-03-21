Almost 4,000 16 and 17 year olds in Kerry eligible to vote in 2019 if Seanad bill passed

3,866 16 and 17 year olds in Kerry would be eligible to vote in the 2019 Local and European elections if a new Seanad bill is passed.

Senators will debate the bill later today, which wouldn’t require a referendum if signed into law.

CSO data suggests 1,903 16 year olds and 1,953 17 year olds in Kerry would be eligible to vote by 2019.

Nationally, up to 126,000 16 and 17 year olds would be eligible to vote across the country if the bill passes.

The National Youth Council of Ireland is calling on all Senators to support the bill.