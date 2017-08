Almost 400 new .ie websites were registered in Kerry in the first half of 2017.

That’s according to the latest dot ie Domain Profile Report by the IE Domain Registry, the company that manages and maintains Ireland’s official country domain name.

It shows that 395 new .ie websites were registered in Kerry between January and June, a 1% increase on the same period last year.

There’s now a total of 3,884 .ie domains registered in Kerry.