There are almost 20,000 (19,965) people living with a disability in Kerry.

That’s according to the Central Statistic Office’s findings following last year’s Census.

Over 10 thousand of those living with a disability in the county are female (10,221).

Census figures also indicated there are over 6 thousand 700 (6,769) carers in Kerry.

The majority of carers are female, over 4 thousand (4,035) while over 2 thousand 700 carers in Kerry are men (2,734).