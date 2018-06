Almost 200 Kerry residents were imprisoned last year.

According to figures released by the Irish Prison Service, 194 people with a Kerry address were jailed in 2017.

The county-by-county analysis for Kerry shows 175 men and 19 women went to prison last year.

Nationally the figure stands at 7,484.

Over 700 Cork residents were jailed last year (721) while 464 residents of Limerick were imprisoned in 2017.