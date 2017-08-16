Almost 1,900 Kerry students picking up Leaving Certificate results

Almost 1,900 Kerry students have been picking up their Leaving Certificate results today.

1,811 sat the Leaving Cert in June, and 79 took on the Leaving Cert Applied.

Students have been able to collect their results from their schools since 9 o’clock this morning, or from the State Examinations Commission website from midday.

These students from Killarney Community College, and CBS The Green and Presentation Secondary School, Tralee spoke to Radio Kerry’s Sean Hurley and Matthew Green after getting their results.