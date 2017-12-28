Almost 16 per cent increase in numbers on UHK waiting lists

The number of people on waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry is continuing to rise; it’s now up almost 16% since January.

According to figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund, as of the end of November, there were 9,841 people waiting for outpatient appointments, inpatient surgery, and day-case procedures at UHK.

According to the National Treatment Purchase Fund, there are 9,841 people on waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry, up 1,327 or 15.6% since the start of the year.

Of those, 9,686 are waiting for outpatient appointments as of the end of November; this is up 1,364 since the start of January, a 14% increase.

Over a quarter (2,723) of those are waiting up to three months, and a similar number (2,757) are waiting over a year.

The figures show there are 155 patients on inpatient and day case waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry as of the end of November; that’s down 37 since the start of January, but up 13 since October.

Close to three-quarters (72.25% or 112 patients) are waiting up to three months for inpatient and day case appointments; 26 are waiting between three and six months; and 17 between six months and a year.