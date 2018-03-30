Almost 150 positions in Dingle filled following recruitment drive

Almost 150 full and part-time positions in the restaurant, retail and hospitality trade in Dingle have been filled following a recruitment drive.

That’s according to Caroline McEnery of The HR Suite.

This follows expressions of interest from job-seekers in Tralee, Killarney and Castleisland.

Applications were sought for chefs, accommodation, bar, beverage, sales and deli staff.

According to Caroline McEnery there’s been a great response and while the majority of positions are filled, there are still vacancies for chefs, bakers and fresh food specialists.

Transport is to be organised to Dingle – a carpool system may also be employed.