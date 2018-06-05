Almost 10,000 sign petition by Kilgarvan mother to legalise medicinal cannabis

Almost 10,000 people have signed a petition by a South Kerry mother to legalise medicinal cannabis in Ireland.

Noreen O’Neill’s son, Michael, who’ll turn two this summer, has a serious neurological condition which has led to him suffering thousands of seizures.

However, when the Kilgarvan woman started giving her child legally bought cannabis CBD oil, his seizures vanished.





She now says he needs the stronger THC, and that the Health Minister must legalise medicinal cannabis.

An online petition Noreen set up has been supported by close to 10,000 people.