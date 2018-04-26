Alleged victim of Kenmare assault denies he threatened to burn the accused’s house down

The alleged victim of an assault in Kenmare has denied he threatened to burn the accused’s house down.

He was giving evidence in the trial of 44-year-old Nigel Higgins, of 24 Sunnyhill, Kenmare, who has pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault and one count of producing a knife at his home on the 15th September 2015.

The alleged victim—along with others—attended a party in Mr Higgins’ home in the early hours of the date in question.

During cross-examination by Senior Counsel Mark Nicolas, the alleged victim said he has no recollection of threatening or punching the accused, nor did he remember refusing to leave the property when asked.

A statement read out from one of the attendees at the party claimed the complainant ‘was drunk and acting the maggot’, and that he was goading Mr Higgins to fight him.

A friend of the complainant claimed the victim said to Mr Higgins, ‘I’m faster than you, you’re too fat and can’t move, and I can do more damage’.

He added the victim threatened to burn down Mr Higgins’ home, a claim the victim denied.

In Garda interviews with the accused read to the court, Mr Higgins claimed he had received a number of punches before he used physical force to get the victim off his property.

However, Mr Higgins claims he did not stab the victim.

Closing statements are due to be heard tomorrow in Tralee Circuit Court under Judge Patrick Meghen.