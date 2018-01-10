Alice Duggan, Killahan, Abbeydorney, Tralee

reposing at The Day Chapel, St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeydorney on Thursday from 5.30 to 7.30pm followed by removal to St. Bernard’s Church. Requiem mass on Friday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Kyrie Eleison Cemetery, Abbeydorney. Enquiries to Casey’s Undertakers, Causeway.

