Alice Blincoe (nee O’Sullivan), Valentia Island, Co. Kerry.

Reposing at her daughter’s home in Blackrock, Co. Dublin on Monday (May 14th), from 4pm – 8pm. Removal to the Church of the Immaculate conception, Knightstown, Valentia Island on Tuesday evening, arriving there at 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday morning at 11am. Funeral immediately afterwards to Kylemore Burial Ground, Valentia island. Family Flowers only please.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest News
Aberdeen Beat Champions Celtic To Secure Second In Scottish Premiership
Celtic Boss, Brendan Rodgers says Celtic's final game of the season before picking up the Scottish Premiership trophy didn't quite go to plan. The champions...
Kerry Athlete Wins Lakes Of Killarney Marathon
It was a great day for Kerry as Derek Griffin won the Lakes of Killarney Marathon in the stunning Killarney National Park. He finished in...
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Update
Mort Murphy reports on Saturday night's card at Kingdom Greyhound Stadium, Tralee.
KDL Soccer Round-up
John O'Regan has news from the Kerry District League
Material dredged from Dingle Harbour to be used on N86
Material dredged from Dingle Harbour is to be used on a local road improvement scheme. L&M Keating, the main contractor on the dredging works, had...
Latest Sports
Aberdeen Beat Champions Celtic To Secure Second In Scottish Premiership
Celtic Boss, Brendan Rodgers says Celtic's final game of the season before picking up the Scottish Premiership trophy didn't quite go to plan. The champions...
Kerry Athlete Wins Lakes Of Killarney Marathon
It was a great day for Kerry as Derek Griffin won the Lakes of Killarney Marathon in the stunning Killarney National Park. He finished in...
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Update
Mort Murphy reports on Saturday night's card at Kingdom Greyhound Stadium, Tralee.