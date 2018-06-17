Ali Mc Gregor Skehanagh, Castlecove.

Funeral Service for Ali McGregor will take place on Tuesday (June 19th) at 2pm in the Church of The Most Precious Blood, Castlecove.  Burial afterwards in Coad, Cemetery. Family flowers only.  Donations if desired to Pieta House c/o O’Leary Undertakers, Castlecove.

