Ali Mc Gregor Skehanagh, Castlecove.

Funeral Service for Ali McGregor will take place on Tuesday (June 19th) at 2pm in the Church of The Most Precious Blood, Castlecove. Burial afterwards in Coad, Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Pieta House c/o O’Leary Undertakers, Castlecove.
Evening Sports Update
GAA Clare will play Cork in the 2018 Munster hurling final in two weeks time, while Limerick will have to navigate the preliminary quarter final. The...
Kingdom Boss Gets Set For Ladies Munster Senior Football Final
Kerry will have to win at Cork if they’re become 2018 TG4 Ladies Munster Senior football champions. The Counties go head to head Saturday next,...
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Update
Murt Murphy reports on Saturday night’s card Race 5 at Shelbourne Park was won by 2/1 shot Nice Charmer, going for Ballyheigue’s Anne O’Connor, by...
Pitch & Putt Munster Strokeplay Championships Update
Pitch & Putt’s Munster Strokeplay Championships are continuing today. Jason O'Connor reports
Kerry TD predicts hard negotiations if confidence and supply agreement to be extended
A Kerry Fianna Fail TD says there will be hard negotiations before any decision is taken by his party to consider extending the confidence...
