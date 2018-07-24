Algal growth discovered in Killarney’s Lough Leane

Algal growth has been identified on the southwestern shore of Lough Leane in Killarney.

Kerry County Council has erected precautionary signage near Glenna Bay and around the lake.

People are being advised to exercise caution and not to allow dogs to enter the water.





The growth has been caused by the warm and humid conditions and could lead to further blooms at other shoreline locations.

Kerry County Council is monitoring the issues very closely; the local authority says the lake is currently considered to be in very good condition.