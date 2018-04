Aldi is seeking to extend one of its Tralee outlets.

The German discounter has applied to Kerry County Council for a single storey extension to its John Joe Sheehy Road store.

The 25 metre squared extension is being earmarked for a meeting room, and will involve the relocation of bike stands, singage, the store entrance, trolley bays and a reduction of eight car parking spaces.

A decision will be made by May 2nd.