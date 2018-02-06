Alcohol Cost My Son His Life – February 6th, 2018

It’s taken more than two years for the Public Health (Alcohol) Bill to get through the Seanad. Debate is now due to start in the Dáil on the bill which would introduce minimum unit pricing of alcohol as well as restrictions on advertising and promotions. John Higgins think it’s vital that the bill becomes law. His son David died by suicide at the age of 19. His inquest ruled that alcohol was a contributory factor in David’s death. If you are affected, you can call Samaritans at 116 123 or HSE Drugs & Alcohol Helpline 1800 459 459, email [email protected]