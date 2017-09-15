Should alcohol advertisements be banned? – September 14th, 2017

During the week Fianna Fáil Cllr John Joe Culloty to begin the process of banning the advertising of alcohol products. In a motion raised at Kerry County Council, Cllr Culloty said the excessive consumption of alcohol led to the unnecessary social, human and economic costs. Cllr Culloty joins Treasa Murphy in studio to discuss the issue; joining them on the line is Patricia Callan of the ABFI, the Alcoholic Beverages Federation of Ireland.