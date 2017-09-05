Alan Lucid, Knockane, Ballyheigue

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at Hartnett’s Funeral Home, Ballyheigue on Wednesday from 6 to 8.30pm. Requiem mass in St. Mary’s Church, Ballyheigue on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballyheigue. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Cork Cancer Research Centre.

