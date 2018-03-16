Airbnb warns Kerry hosts they need to declare income to Revenue

Airbnb is warning Kerry hosts that they need to declare their income to Revenue.

The website allows people to lease or rent short-term lodgings including holiday homes, apartments, homestays, hostel beds, and hotel rooms, and Airbnb hosts in Kerry earn on average €4,000 a year.

Tax refund specialists at Taxback.com believe, from anecdotal evidence, that not enough people are declaring their income to Revenue, probably because they don’t know they have to.

They believe the more professional Airbnb hosts are registering for tax purposes, and those who only host a couple of times a year are not.

Director at Taxback.com, Barry Flanagan says Airbnb reports income to Revenue and unsuspecting hosts will be hit with penalties.