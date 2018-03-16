Are AirBnB hosts in Kerry aware of their tax-filing obligations? – March 16th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

Director at Taxback.com Barry Flanagan speaks to Jerry O’Sullivan about tax filing obligations concerning AirBnB. With 3,900 hosts listed in the Cork and Kerry region, anecdotal evidence suggests not enough people are declaring this income to Revenue. As Airbnb report income to Revenue annually hosts could be hit with penalties.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR