Reposing tomorrow Thursday (Dec 21st) from 6pm to 8pm at Crowley’s Funeral Home, Ballincollig followed by prayers. Reception prayers at 11.30am on Friday in St Joseph’s Church, Cloghduv followed by requiem mass at 1pm. Cremation afterwards in the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy. No flowers. Donations in lieu to St. Vincent de Paul. House private please.