Aileen Enright née Shanahan, The Spa, Tralee

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home tomorrow Tuesday from 7pm to 8:30pm. Removal at 8:30pm to the Church of the Purification, Churchill. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Réalt na Mara Cemetery, Churchill. House private please.

