reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. John’s Parish Church. Requiem mass on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.
Thirteen Kerry listings in Revenue tax defaulters
There are thirteen Kerry listings in the latest tax defaulters' list published by Revenue covering from January 1st to March 31st this year. In a...
Ailbe Lonergan, Balloonagh Estate, Tralee and formerly of Kevin Barry’s Villas
Michael John O’Shea, Old Bridge, Headford, Killarney & formerly of Strand Street, Castlegregory.
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Wednesday (June 13th) from 5pm to 8pm. Followed by private cremation. No flowers by request....
Jim Vaughan, Templeglantine.
Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Thursday (June 14th) from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to the Church of the...
Kerry Beaten In Kennedy Cup Group Decider
Kerry have lost their final group match in the Kennedy Cup. The Kingdom went down 2-1 to Cavan Monaghan in a winner takes all tie.
Evening Sports Update
SOCCER Real Madrid have confirmed that current Spain head coach Julen Lopetegui will take over at the Bernabeu after the World Cup. The former Real...
Kerry Featured In Basketball Ireland Annual Awards
There are a number of Kerry winners in the Basketball Ireland Annual Awards. The Men's Division One Player of the Year is Daniel Jokubaitis Keane's...