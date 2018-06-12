Ailbe Lonergan, Balloonagh Estate, Tralee and formerly of Kevin Barry’s Villas

reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. John’s Parish Church. Requiem mass on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

