Aidan Ruane, Lee Drive & formerly Prince’s Street, Tralee.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Monday from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal at 7pm to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 12noon. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers if desired to The Ambulance Service, U.H.K. c/o The Gleasure Funeral Home.