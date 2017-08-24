Aidan Mason, Ballyeigh, Ballybunion and formerly of Moybella, Lisselton

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Friday from 5 to 8pm. Requiem mass in St. John’s Church, Ballybunion on Saturday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Killehenny Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry and The Irish Cancer Society.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR