Aisling O’Brien hears about boosts for both Farm Assist payments and the Rural Social Scheme (RSS). She checks in with Kerry Social Farming Project and brings you prices from marts and factories with Tomas Burke. There’s also a focus on preparing cattle for the upcoming breeding season and she hears from a writer in search of interesting farm trees.
Agrtime – March 29th 2018
In Business – March 29th 2018
This week Mary Mullins spoke to Carol Brick of CWM Wealth Management on savings and the cost of third level education. Mary was joined...
The Greatest Irish-American Ever? – March 29th, 2018 One of the greatest Irish-American...
Born in Gortloughra, Kilgarvan in 1905; Quill would go on to become the founder of one of the world’s greatest unions, the Transport Workers’...