Agrtime – March 29th 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

Aisling O’Brien hears about boosts for both Farm Assist payments and the Rural Social Scheme (RSS). She checks in with Kerry Social Farming Project and brings you prices from marts and factories with Tomas Burke. There’s also a focus on preparing cattle for the upcoming breeding season and she hears from a writer in search of interesting farm trees.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR