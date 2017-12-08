Aisling O’Brien discusses predictions for farmers’ incomes in 2018, prices from marts and factories with Tomas Burke, a Kerry tractor will be getting a new lease of life in Uganda, details about a soil fertility event and all about keeping your horses and ponies in good condition during the winter months.
Swimmers taking to icy waters in Fenit in aid of Special Olympics
Swimmers will be taking to the icy waters of Fenit tomorrow morning in aid of the Special Olympics. Tralee man Brendan O'Connell, who's the holder...
Recovery Haven Kerry switching on Haven of Light Christmas Tree
Recovery Haven Kerry is officially switching on their Haven of Light Christmas Tree this evening. The event takes place at their Cancer Support House at...
Kerry professor says latest Brexit deal protects Good Friday agreement
A Kerry professor says the latest Brexit deal will protect the Good Friday agreement. Professor Brigid Laffan, director of the Robert Schuman Centre for Advanced...
Agriview – December 7th, 2017
In Business – December 7th, 2017
This week Mary Mullins spoke with some of the winners of the Kerry IBYE competition; a new event management degree at IT Tralee; Paul...
Brexit Breakthrough – December 8th, 2017
Professor Brigid Laffan, director of the Robert Schuman Centre for Advanced Studies and director of the Global Governance Programme at the European University Institute,...