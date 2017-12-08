Agriview – December 7th, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

Aisling O’Brien discusses predictions for farmers’ incomes in 2018, prices from marts and factories with Tomas Burke, a Kerry tractor will be getting a new lease of life in Uganda, details about a soil fertility event and all about keeping your horses and ponies in good condition during the winter months.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR